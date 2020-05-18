Doctors spoilers: Deborah Kovak regrets her BIG mistake!

Whoops! Things are still a bit awkward for new staff member Deborah on Doctors after she accidentally revealed Ruhma's secret.

Deborah Kovak’s (played by Jamie-Rose Monk) first day on the job as temporary replacement midwife turned into a bit of a disaster on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Deborah accidentally let slip the REAL reason that regular midwife, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) was suspended from her job.

Now everyone is gossiping about Ruhma’s kiss with soon-to-be married man, Doug Machin!

Feeling terrible, Deborah apologises for the slip-up and attempts to throw herself back into her work.

Will everyone give Deborah another chance?

Meanwhile, Ruhma gets an unexpected visit from nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) at home.

After a heart-to-heart with Ayesha, Ruhma realises her job suspension has been putting a lot of pressure on her son, Shak Hanif (Sunjay Midda).

Shak has turned down an opportunity to get involved with Ayesha’s BAME organ donor campaign, out of loyalty to Ruhma.

But will he change his mind after some words of wisdom from Ruhma?

At the surgery, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is on the lookout for a tech update after her phone breaks again.

While shopping with colleague, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan), Zara sets her sights on the most expensive phone in the shop!

But what’s so special about it?

Elsewhere, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) meets a couple, Andy (Scot Williams) and Jessica Dale (Siwan Morris), who are going through IVF treatment.

Andy and Jessica are excited when they are told they’re ideal candidates for a donor egg and can start the process straight away.

This could mean their dream of having another child are about to answered!

However, things take an unexpected turn when Andy refuses to get his sperm tested.

Jessica can’t understand why Andy is so resistant.

But when Daniel checks Andy’s medical records, he makes a SURPRISE discovery…

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One