Doctors spoilers: What is wrong with Dr Emma Reid?

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) needs some medical advice from Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After having a hot flush in the bathroom at girlfriend Jasmine Dajani’s (Lara Sawalha) place the day before, Emma worries when she has to delay seeing a patient after discovering sweaty patches.

Filled with dread, Emma seeks advice from Zara.

But will she regret it when no-nonsense Zara confirms Emma’s fears?

Meanwhile, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and her husband Rob (Chris Walker) throw a birthday party for new foster child, Abz Baker (Amy Bowden).

The couple know Abz is feeling nervous about starting university. So a party could be just the thing to cheer her up.

Abz is overwhelemed by everyone’s kindness and later looks forward to going out to celebrate with her student friend Lex Whitmore (Eleanor House) and Lex’s boyfriend, Jaime ‘Mal’ Malinson (Joe Ashman).

Everyone’s OK, right? Or is it?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) tries to help new mum Lydia Barnes (Jessica Temple) who is struggling to bond with her new baby.

When Lydia confides in Ruhma about how her husband died in a car crash, she starts to sense the real reason Lydia wants nothing to do with her still unnamed baby…

