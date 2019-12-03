Doctors spoilers: Watch out Emma Reid…can Gareth Regan be trusted?

Jimmi Clay is alarmed by a security problem at The Icon on Doctors. Could temporary Bar Manager, Gareth Regan somehow be involved?

The Icon is finally re-open under the new management of Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Jimmy Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, there have been plenty of teething troubles along the way. And the problems continue when Jimmi, who has set-up a security alarm app for the bar, keeps receiving alerts about a possible break-in.

But when the medic arrives on the scene, there’s no sign of an intruder.

Can temporary Bar Manager, Gareth Regan (Edward MacLean), now boyfriend of Dr Emma Reid (Dido Miles) throw any light on the subject since he conveniently seems to have been present for all of Jimmi’s frustrations with the alarm. Is it just a coincidence?

Meanwhile, with Christmas approaching, receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is in charge of decorating the surgery.

However, everyone’s in for a surprise when Valerie breaks with the tinsel and tree tradition and goes for an extra-terrestrial theme instead!

Elsewhere, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) tries to get to the bottom of what’s going on when Dylan Keeley (Nathan Armarkwei-Laryea) becomes convinced his artist boyfriend Rod Fielding (Lewis Hart) has started taking drugs again.

But is it possible Dylan’s worrying symptoms are being caused by something else?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One