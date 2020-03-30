Doctors spoilers: Will Emma Reid and Jasmine Dajani break-up?

Will the aftermath of the attack also mean the end of the road for Emma and her girlfriend Jasmine on Doctors? Things are not looking good...

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) is still feeling shaken after the attack on her and girlfriend Jasmine Dajani (Lara Sawalha) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Emma doesn’t feel ready to return to work at the surgery and instead makes an appointment to talk with someone from Victim Support.

However, policewoman Jasmine has a very different attitude and went straight back to work. Although her angry attitude has now landed her in trouble with her superior, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker).

The two women are dealing with the same attack in very different ways.

Emma insists she and Jasmine meet for a talk. But when the two come face-to-face, Jasmine is in for a SHOCK when Emma announces she thinks they should break-up!

Will this be the end for Emma and Jasmine?

Meanwhile, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) makes plans to spend some quality time with his teenage daughter, Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore), who has come for an extended visit.

However, Daniel is about to discover that Izzie has turned into something of an eco-warrior!

Izzie is furious when she notices a number of nets hanging from trees above a car park, to prevent birds pooing on the cars.

She is not happy at the thought birds could get trapped in the nets and demands to know what Daniel is going to do to help her get the nets taken down!

Elsewhere, father and daughter Kenny (Andrew French) and Hazel Gilmore (Alex Jarrett) arrive at the surgery to measure-up to fit some new sliding doors.

Al becomes concerned there may be something the matter with Hazel, especially after she slips and falls off a stepladder.

But what?

It may just take some snooping and interfering from surgery receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) to find out!

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One