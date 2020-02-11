Doctors spoilers: Emma Reid goes on a date with Jasmine Dajani

Emma is acting like a lovesick teenager as she gets ready for her first date with Jasmine on Doctors. Is love about to blossom?

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) is all in a spin over her upcoming date with policewoman Jasmine Dajani (Lara Sawalha) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The two women quickly hit it off when they met at the police station the other day. But will it be alright on the night?

Emma’s surgery colleague Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) has to convince her to get a grip, as Emma panics over what to wear, like a lovesick teenager!

Will dinner with Jasmine lead to something more?

Meanwhile, Ayesha is still trying to solve the mystery of how business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) managed to afford to buy her such an expensive bracelet for Valentine’s Day.

Ayesha is convinced Bear is up to something dodgy and has started following him under the cover of darkness!

But what will Ayesha discover when she follows Bear to his secret lock-up and sees him carrying in a load of boxes?

What’s in the boxes? And is Bear BUSTED?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) visits patient Jordan Cobb (Seamus Dillane), who a severe case of OCD.

Jordan has a serious wound on his arm and is determined to clean-up the blood before it messes-up his fancy flat.

Sid is determined to get to the bottom of Jordan’s obssessive behaviour and soon learns a SHOCK secret about Jordan’s mum…

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One