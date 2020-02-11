Doctors spoilers: Emma Reid gets KISSED by ex-girlfriend Lena!

There's a surprise in store for Emma on Doctors when her ex-girlfriend Lena kisses her! Could this mean the ex-lovers are getting back together again?

Dr Emma Reid’s (played by Dido Miles) ex-girlfriend, Lena Baker (Josephine Butler) is back on the scene on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lena came to stay at Emma’s house for Valentine’s Day last week but turned-up with her new girlfriend!

However, in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Emma and Lena get some alone time together.

Emma and Lena discuss their past relationship and Emma’s sexuality.

Emma now worries she has left it too long to date another woman. But could there be a glimmer of hope when Lena kisses Emma?

Meanwhile, the fallout from Al Haskey’s (Ian Midlane) antics continue.

Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) are furious with fellow doctor Al for secretly messaging their young son Joe online, to point out to Zara and Daniel the dangers of the internet.

As they attemt to move forward from what has happened, Zara asks surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) to keep an eye on Joe at The Mill while she and Daniel attend a meeting.

Valerie decides to monitor what Joe is doing on his tablet by connecting his computer to the big screen in reception.

However, disaster strikes when Joe accidentally opens one of his dad Daniel’s secret video diaries he recorded while in therapy and broadcasts for all to see… including a SHOCKED Zara…

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and Dr Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) find themselves involved in a complicated pregnancy.

Mum-to-be, Maria Madden (Amy Loughton) was left with a condition which effects her speech pattern after suffering a stroke. So her daughter Alma (Molly Jenkins) translates for her.

But when Maria starts to complain of a pain in her stomach and is rushed to hospital, Alma is horrified to discover her mum had her first stroke while giving birth to Alma!

Is the family’s horrible history about to strike again?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One