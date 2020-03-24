Doctors spoilers: Emma Reid meets Jasmine Dajani’s hippy mum!

Emma is on her best behaviour when she meets girlfriend Jasmine's hippy mum Lotus on Doctors. But is it possible the women have met before?

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) gets ready to take the next step in her relationship with girlfriend Jasmine Dajani (Lara Sawalha) in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Emma is delighted that Jasmine has invited her to meet her parents.

But nothing can quite prepare Emma for her first meeting with Jasmine’s hippy mum, Lotus (Carla Mendonca) and her over-the-top personality!

Although there’s something familiar about Lotus. Where does Emma recognise her from?

Meanwhile, Emma finds herself put on the spot when Lotus demands to know what her intentions are towards Jasmine!

Will Emma past the test and get Lotus’ approval?

At the surgery, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is both amused and disbelieving when she finds out business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is now going to be receptionist Valerie Pitman’s (Sarah Moyle) dance partner for the charity ball.

Now the pair just need to get down to some dance rehearsals.

But WHO can choreograph their routine?

How about Anton Du Beke of Strictly fame? He did appear in an episode of Doctors back in 2014 when he was a guest judge at the local Ballroom Blitz competition.

Now Valerie just needs to find a way to get in touch with him.

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) meets a young girl, Anya Modi (Rachel Petladwala) who is worried she might be pregnant.

The situation is made even more complicated by the fact Anya’s traditional mum, Meera (Amina Zia) has planned an arranged marriage for Anya and she is soon to meet the man her family intends her to marry.

But Anya’s secret may be OUT sooner than she hoped when her mum accidentally discovers her discarded pregnancy test at home…

