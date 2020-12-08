Doctors spoilers: Emma Reid faces a NIGHTMARE before Christmas!

Things take a terrifying turn for Al, Jimmi, Emma and Valerie when they visit a "haunted house" on today's episode of Doctors!

It’s our final dose of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings) for the year.

On today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) organises a visit to a “haunted house”, set-up as an entertainment attraction by Al’s friend, Jonathan Bateson (played by ex-Hollyoaks star, Danny Mac).

Al invites his surgery colleagues Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan), Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) along on the “Merry Frightmas” experience at an old disused building.

Jonathan and his colleague, Charlotte Harrison (played by Grantchester star Seline Hizli) warn their guests the experience is not for the faint-hearted… and they are not joking!

Al, Jimmi, Emma and Valerie soon start to realise this isn’t just any haunted house: it is designed to trigger their own personal fears…

Doctors is taking an extended break and will return in February 2021 on BBC One