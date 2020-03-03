Doctors spoilers: Dr Emma Reid turns private investigator?

What's this? Is Emma Reid ready to follow in the footsteps of girl detective Nancy Drew? On today's episode of Doctors, the GP turns super sleuth!

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) is starting to give up hope of ever being released from prison on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Jimmi’s best buddy and work colleague Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) visits him behind bars in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, he is shocked to see how Jimmi has sunk so low.

Frustrated that nothing is happening with Jimmi’s case, Al confides in colleague Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and inists they have to find a way to clear Jimmi’s name.

So while Al investigates SJ, a former employee at The Icon who was once seen hiding a large amount of cash under the till, Emma visits DS Chloe Margrave (Tanya-Loretta Dee) at the police station with an ulterior motive.

While the police detective’s attention is elsewhere, Emma sneakily snaps a photo of some evidence on Margrave’s computer screen!

Could this evidence lead to a break in Jimmi’s case?

Meanwhile, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) continue to keep up the charade of NOT being back together!

After Zara deliberately slapped Daniel in yesterday’s episode, the pair have another slanging match in reception for show.

But Daniel sneakily passes Zara a note asking her to meet him at lunchtime for more SECRET passion!

For how much longer can they keep their secret from the rest of the surgery staff?

ALSO, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has to step in and help a young “couple”, pregnant Steph Gannan (Samantha Neale) and Billy Gannan (Jordan Scowen), when it looks like Steph will need an emergency C section.

But there’s a surprise in store when Billy angrily reveals he is in fact Steph’s son!

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One