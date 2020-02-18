Doctors spoilers: Emma Reid makes a startling discovery…

Just when love appears to be blossoming between Emma and Jasmine on Doctors, something happens that leaves the medic feeling overwhelmed...

Things are going rather nicely between Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) and Jasmine Dajani (Lara Sawalha) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Even Emma’s work colleague Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) sniffily commenting on the age gap between the two women hasn’t been enough to put Emma off.

However, in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Emma starts to feel self-conscious when she and policewoman Jasmine get a few odd looks while out on a breakfast date.

Is the age difference between them that noticeable?

Jasmine brushes Emma’s concerns aside and invites the GP over to her place later.

Emma arrives with hearts and flowers. But just when things are going to well, Emma is in the bathroom when something unexpected happens…

Meanwhile, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is feeling down-in-the-dumps. It looks like the time has come to sell The Icon.

Al and fellow doc Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) had big plans when they took over the running of the local bar last year.

But things started to go wrong after Jimmi’s was accused of drugs possession and sent to prison!

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) tries to cheer-up Al by suggesting he makes an event of the occasion. How about a lock-in with all their friends and work colleagues?

Might as well go out with a BANG, right!

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) has to deal with tricky teenager, Thea Mead (Kelly Blackburn).

Thea’s mum, Dr (Amanda Daniels) thinks Thea is ill, so she brings the teenager into the Campus Surgery.

However, it’s all a trick to get out of her swimming lesson. And it’s not long before Thea is getting up to all kinds of mischief at the local park with her tearaway friend, Kayla Miller (Anna Jobarteh)!

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One