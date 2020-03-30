Doctors spoilers: Emma Reid reveals the truth about the ATTACK…

Zara is in for a shock when she discovers the terrible truth about what happened to Emma and her girlfriend Jasmine on Doctors...

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is puzzled as to why there’s no sign of colleague and friend Emma Reid (Dido Miles) at work on today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s quite unlike Emma, so Zara decides to investigate.

But when Zara visits Emma at home, she’s in for a shock when Emma answers the door and Zara sees the terrible state she’s in.

It’s not long before Zara discovers the terrible truth about what happened to Emma and her girlfriend, Jasmine Dajani (Lara Sawalha) on their fateful night out last week…

Meanwhile, policewoman Jasmine is dealing with the aftermath of the attack in her own way.

Police colleague Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) has put Jasmine on desk duty because of her visible injuries. But she’s not happy.

As Jasmine’s frustration and anger threatens to get the better of her, can Rob find a way to support her after what has happened?

Elsewhere, there’s a SURPRISE for Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) when his teenage daughter Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore) drops in for an unexpected visit.

But it looks like she could be staying a while, after Izzie claims her mum Lisa has abandoned her, so she can go abroad with her new boyfriend, Dwayne!

Meanwhile, what’s going on between nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) and business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) after their sexy dance together at the charity ball?

Ayesha claims it’s never gonna happen with Bear. But does he have other ideas?

ALSO, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) continues to help pregnant Carrie Wade (Sarah Ovens) who is now bed bound after her hospital scare.

Carrie’s fiance, Doug Machin (Michael Hobbs) is grateful for Ruhma’s help.

But Ruhma is left feeling a bit awkward when Doug starts to confide in her that he is finding the age gap between him and Carrie a problem… and confesses he doesn’t love her!

Uh-oh.

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One