Doctors spoilers: Emma Reid and Zara Carmichael clash over boyfriends

Zara Carmichael and Emma Reid are heading for a BIG fallout on Doctors when they argue about their respective boyfriends Adam and Gareth.

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) isn’t completely happy about the fact her friend and work colleague Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is now dating Gareth Regan (Edward MacLiam), the troubled twin brother of Zara’s own fella, Adam (also played by Edward MacLiam) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s all a bit too close to home as far as Zara is concerned.

So when Emma innocently invites Zara and Adam to spend Christmas with her and Gareth, Zara’s true feelings reveal themselves and she rather impolitely turns down the invite while giving her opinion that it’s far too early for Emma and Gareth to be spending Christmas together.

Annoyed by Zara’s sniffy attitude, Emma starts to suspect her friend is looking down on her and Gareth’s relationship.

Will the long-time friends fall out over their respective fellas?

Meanwhile, there’s BIG excitement at the surgery as the new pool car arrives. Business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) comes-up with a competition to name the car.

Whoever comes-up with the best name can be first behind the wheel. WHO will the winner be?

Elsewhere, surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) finds herself caught in the middle of a crisis between a couple, Cathy (Kate Wood) and George Dee (Tom Tunstall) who are struggling with their teenage son Tom (Cian Binchy), who has learning difficulties.

Valerie is shocked to see the battered and bruised state of her old friend Cathy, after Tom has a violent outburst.

Both Valerie and her colleague Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) want to help. But proud Cathy stands firm it is a family matter.

But when Tom goes missing and George admits he can’t carry on like this, will Cathy finally accept some help?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One