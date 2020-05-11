Doctors spoilers: WHO is Emma Reid’s surprise radio rival?

There's an unwelcome surprise for Emma on Doctors when she finds herself paired with Su "without an E" Turtle for a radio interview!

Remember Su “without an E” Turtle (played by guest star Sam Battersea), the rather lively surgery temp worker on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)?

In today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, she’s back!

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is invited back onto DJ Tammy Beckworth’s (Amy Anderson) radio show to discuss medical matters.

But much to her suprise, Emma finds herself sharing the airwaves with a homeopath called Susan Mallard (aka Su “without an E” Turtle!)

Su starts making some startling claims about the wonders of homeopathy.

But when Emma disagrees with her views, will she go too far when she attempts to shutdown Su’s claims?

Meanwhile, policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and doctor Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) get involved when a distressed teenage girl, Ava Matthews (Lauren Corless) locks herself in the bathroom at home.

Her worried dad, Frank (Ben Crowe) is afraid she could be self-harming.

Can Sid convince Ava to trust him so he can get her the professional help she needs for her mental health issues?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One