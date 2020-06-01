Doctors spoilers: Ex-Emmerdale star Verity Rushworth guest stars

Ex-Emmerdale star Verity Rushworth is switching soaps as she arrives on Doctors as temporary receptionist, Lily Walker and catches the eye of Al!

Ex-Emmerdale star Verity Rushworth, whose character Donna Windsor plunged to her doom a few years back, this week begins a guest run on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

She arrives as the surgery’s new temp receptionist, Lily Walker and manages to make an impression on Dr Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).

Meanwhile, it’s Ruhma Carter’s (played by Bharti Patel) birthday.

She’s still feeling disappointed that surgery nurse Ayesha Lee left without saying goodbye.

Which makes Ruhma appreciate the company of Tanya Rees (Leila Mimmack) and her newborn baby even more.

However, Ruhma is unaware that Tanya has been trying to pluck up the courage to discuss ending her stay with midwife Ruhma and returning to her own home.

How will Tanya react when Ruhma unexpectedly invites her on holiday to Cornwall?

Elsewhere, some of the staff go for lunch at The Icon.

However, things take an awkward turn when midwife Deborah Kovak (Jamie-Rose Monk) reveals her prejudiced views about prisoners and ex-offenders.

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan), who was only recently released from prison after being framed for a crime he didn’t commit, takes offence over her comments.

Deborah awkwardly tries to backtrack. But it looks like the damage is done!

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Al becomes suspicious when a woman, Jess Miller (Gail Kemp) asks him to prescribe various medication including antibiotics and painkillers.

The drugs don’t appear to be for either Jess or her husband, Patrick (Matthew June).

So WHO is the mystery patient that Jess is trying to help?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One