Doctors spoilers: Ex-Emmerdale star Deena Payne guest stars

Deena Payne guest stars on today's episode of Doctors as a woman who is worried about her best friend whose son may be mentally unwell...

Ex-Emmerdale star Deena Payne, who played Viv Windsor, guest stars on today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Will she share any scenes with Verity Rushworth, who was her onscreen daughter, Donna on Emmerdale?

Deena plays Patricia Taymount, whose friend, Meryl Dibton (Caroline O’Neill, who played Andrea Clayton on Corrie ) is at her wits end over what to do about the strange behaviour of her son, Johnny (David Hartley).

Johnny becomes concerned about the spread of coronavirus and starts to display symptoms of psychosis and schizophrenia…

He becomes increasingly paranoid and hides out at home.

Is Meryl’s life in danger when he holds her captive in her own home?

Meanwhile, Dr Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and surgery receptionist, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) become concerned that Meryl has missed several medical appointments.

What will they discover when the pair decide to investigate?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is concerned when he finds a stressed-out Emma yelling at her phone.

Will she open up to Jimmi about what’s going on?

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One