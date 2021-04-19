Doctors spoilers: Ex-Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson joins the cast

Ex-Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson makes her first appearance on today's episode of Doctors as police sergeant, Harriet Shelton

Carley Stenson, who played Steph Cunningham in Hollyoaks, makes her first appearance on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Carley plays Sergeant Harriet Shelton.

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) doesn’t exactly give Harriet a warm welcome at the police station.

Rob complains to Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) that he is not happy about having to mentor Harriet.

However, Rob and Harriet are thrown straight into working together.

Martin Worth (Tyler Blythin) saw his older brother Drew (Jamie O’Neill) being beaten-up by the infamous Brady Brothers.

Rob and Harriet try to get a statement from Martin about what happened.

But when Martin, who speaks with a stammer, tries to tell them, his stammer gets worse.

Martin gets frustrated and upset.

So Rob stops the interview and calls for medical assistance from Jimmi.

Jimmi has an idea that could help Martin communicate his message.

Will Rob and Harriet find out what Martin saw?

Meanwhile, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) kick starts her own investigation.

The surgery receptionist is intrigued by the contents of a mystery box she was given.

Valerie wants to track down the baby from the photo she found in the box.

WHO is he?

Valerie’s work colleagues reckon she should leave the detective work to the professionals.

But Valerie refuses to be thrown off the scent.

She sets off in search of “Baby Nathan”…

Can the mystery Maureen Brennan (Elizabeth Elvin) provide Valerie with some clues?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One