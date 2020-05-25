Doctors spoilers: Farewell to Ayesha Lee… the nurse says her goodbyes!

There are tears and heartbreak as departing nurse Ayesha has to say some difficult goodbyes on Doctors. Good luck with the new job, Ayesha!

Everyone is reeling from the news that nurse Ayesha Lee (played by Laura Rollins) has been SACKED by surgery boss, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)!

Ayesha paid the price when she got on the wrong side of Zara while announcing she has been headhunted for a new job working for a PR agency with a BIG salary increase.

Zara quickly discovers she is in everbody’s bad books after sacking Ayesha.

But when she attempts to defend her actions, and accuses Ayesha of not showing any loyalty to the surgery, will she just make things worse?

Meanwhile, it looks like there is a bittersweet goodbye in store for Ayesha and business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).

In a surprise move, Bear lays his feelings on the line for Ayesha.

Will the pair attempt long-distance love after Ayesha leaves Letherbridge to start her new job. Or is this the end of their short-lived romance?

As surgery receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) throws Ayesha a farewell party, the question is will Zara turn-up to make amends with Ayesha before it’s too late?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) searches for a runaway teenager, Jessie Mortimer (Caitlin Fitton).

Jessie is convinced she has killed her mum, Claire after an argument between the pair led to Claire’s collapse.

With Claire in hospital, Rob convinces Jessie to visit St Phil’s.

Are things really as bad as they seem?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One