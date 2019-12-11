Doctors spoilers: Can Gareth Regan hide his drug habit from Emma Reid?

With things falling apart around him, will disgraced surgeon Gareth Regan be able to hide his drug addiction to save his career on Doctors?

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) is so far unaware her boyfriend Gareth Regan (Edward MacLiam) has a secret drug addiction on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But with his career as a transplant surgeon on the line, dodgy Gareth continues to cover his tracks when he is summoned to a disciplinary hearing at the hospital where he is currently suspended from his job.

Gareth charms and bluffs his way through the meeting and attempts to convince boss Dave Masters (Selva Rasalingam) that the rumours of his drug use are all lies.

But will Gareth manage to keep his job and his cocaine habit at the same time, with nobody any the wiser?

Back at the surgery, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) reel from the revelation that Business Manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has been struggling with the job because he is dyslexic.

While Bear is grateful for any support, Daniel and Zara use his confession as an excuse to get competitive over the best way to accommodate Bear and his condition.

Elsewhere, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) finds herself playing Cupid after discovering how asthma patient Charles Webster (Paul Greenwood) wants to impress his neighbour Edie Grey (Buffy Davis) when the couple sing a duet together during a folk night at the Icon.

After some words of advice from Karen, will it be alright on the night for Charles and Edie?

