Doctors spoilers: Gareth Regan is up to no good at The Icon…

After another clash with his wife over their daughter, down-on-his-luck Gareth Regan resorts to shady business at The Icon on Doctors...

There are love troubles for Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings) when the medic discovers her boyfriend Gareth Regan (Edward MacLiam) is caught in another dispute with his estranged wife Colette.

Gareth claims Colette is refusing to pay for their daughter Alice’s school skiing trip and he can’t afford to pay the bill since he was suspended from his job as a transplant surgeon.

An upset Gareth is convinced Colette is deliberately trying to drive a wedge between him and his daughter.

Feeling sorry for Gareth, Emma offers to pay for the trip herself. But is Gareth being completely honest with Emma?

Left alone to close-up the bar at The Icon, Gareth is clearly up to no good…

Meanwhile, ’tis the season for more squabbling between Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and his ex, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).

Daniel is not a fan of Zara’s new man, Adam Regan or his twin brother Gareth (both played by Edward MacLiam), which leads to Zara accusing Daniel of being jealous!

Daniel storms off. But is it because Zara’s words ring true?

Elsewhere, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is in the clear when surgery Business Manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) reveals a SURPRISE twist in the case of the phantom speeder.

It seems it wasn’t Karen behind the wheel of the company pool car at the time the speeding ticket was issued.

But if Karen is innocent, then WHO has been trying to frame her for speeding?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One