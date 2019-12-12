Doctors spoilers: Gareth Regan ATTACKS Zara Carmichael!

There's a nightmare in store for Zara Carmichael on Doctors when twisted Gareth Regan impersonates his twin brother Adam and makes a house call...

Dr Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) remains unaware that her boyfriend Gareth Regan (Edward MacLiam) has been spinning her all kinds of lies over the past few weeks on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gareth has been attempting to keep his cocaine addiction under wraps and get his hospital surgeon job back after being suspended. But the walls are slowly closing in.

In today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Emma is in for shock when she finally catches Gareth in the act and sees him taking drugs.

A GP dating a drug addict is not a good fit, but Emma does her best to try and talk to Gareth about his problems, including his wife Colette and their daughter Alice.

But Gareth’s mind is elsewhere, and after a disheartening phonecall with his twin brother Adam (also played by Edward MacLiam), who appears unsympathetic to his plight, angry Gareth storms off in search of trouble…

Meanwhile, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is excited about her jet-setting boyfriend Adam’s return from America.

She gets dressed-to-kill, ready for a seductive time with Adam.

However, things take a twisted turn when Gareth turns up at the house and Zara mistakes him for Adam!

With Gareth in a coke-fuelled fit of vengefulness, things start to take a passionate turn between him and Zara…

But when Zara realises something is wrong, and Gareth is impersonating his twin, will it be too late for Zara to save herself from vengeful Gareth?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) finds friendship with Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) as he’s fed up with all the fussing since he came clean about is dyslexia diagnosis.

Down at The Icon, the men are soon bonding over beer, talk of robots, Christmas and problems with their mums.

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One