Doctors spoilers: Introducing NEW character Luca Mcintyre…

On today's episode of Doctors, meet nurse Luca Mcintyre, who is still haunted by the memories of a SHOCK car crash that killed someone close to him...

A new character, Luca Mcintyre (played by musical theatre star, Ross Mclaren) takes centre stage on today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The episode begins with nurse, Luca being interviewed for a job.

Through flashbacks, Luca’s past is revealed and the reason he is now looking for a change…

While working at his previous surgery, Luca is seen secretly helping elderly patient, Mavis Greer (Melanie Kilburn, who has previously had roles on The Bill, Coronation Street and EastEnders).

Mavis needs more of the medication she was given while in hospital.

Trouble is, the surgery can’t prescribe it since the American company who own the practice won’t issue it.

Meanwhile, Practice Manager, Noah Levi (Alun Raglan) is on Luca’s case to complete some online training.

But when it becomes clear Luca is not focused on the assignment because has been busy helping Mavis, things get heated between Noah and Luca!

However, things take a terrible turn when Luca is involved in a car crash…

But WHO died in the crash?

And WHY has a shady character, Jonno Parker (Tommy Sim’aan) been following Luca?

ALL will be revealed!

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:45pm

on BBC One