Doctors spoilers: SHOCK arrest for Jimmi Clay… in drugs bust!

The festive season takes a terrible turn for Jimmi Clay on Doctors when the GP is unexpectedly arrested for possession of drugs! What's going on?

There’s not a whole lot of festive cheer in store for Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

While the rest of Jimmi’s surgery co-workers are enjoying a knees-up at The Icon, he’s stuck working another tough shift as Forensic Medical Examiner at the police station.

However, in an unexpected twist, Jimmi finds himself the subject of investigation when members of the Major Crime Squad ask to search his car. What are they looking for?

With nothing to hide, Jimmi steps aside. But the medic’s in for a SHOCK when a large stash of heroin is found in the boot of his car… what the heck!

Unable to explain how the illegal substance got there, Jimmi finds himself arrested for intent to supply…

Meanwhile, unaware of Jimmi’s fate, the staff of The Mill let loose at a cocktail night at The Icon, the local bar now managed by both Jimmi and fellow doc, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).

However, with Jimmi unavailable and their recent bar manager Gareth Regan now under arrest for attempted rape, Al fears the mixology night could be a disaster.

Luckily, that’s where good friends come in. And both Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and Valerie Pitman get involved. But will their cocktail making skills be hit with the punters… or drive them out of the door?

ALSO, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), who recently visited a casino and has been tempted to start gambling again, decides to attend a gamblers’ meeting.

But while there, Daniel finds himself trying to help the chair of the meeting, Albie Doyle (Andrew Buckley), who is taking increasingly dangerous risks with his own life.

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One