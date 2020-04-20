Doctors spoilers: Will Jimmi Clay go back to prison?

Jimmi is thrown into a spin when he receives a message from prison on Doctors. But WHO is the message from and what do they want?

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) is still getting used to be being a free man again after being released from prison on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But the GP’s prison ordeal comes back to haunt him in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, when a patient, Navin Iqbal (Amirul Hussain) turns out to be from the prison.

Navin has a message for Jimmi from his former cellmate, Leon Sharma (Jonas Khan), who has requested for Jimmi to visit him behind bars!

Jimmi is immediately thrown into a spin. Is he really prepared to come face-to-face again with Jonas, the man who stabbed him?

Meanwhile, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) have officially moved back in together.

But it’s not long before there’s trouble in paradise, when Daniel secretly helps their young son, Joe (Oliver Falconer) with his plans to fast for Ramadan.

Zara has already made it clear she is against the idea. How will she react when she finds out what Daniel has done?

Elsewhere, Shak Hanif (Sunjay Midda) is pleased when his mum, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) seems happier.

However, his relief is short-lived when he discovers midwife Ruhma, who has been suspended from her job pending a further investigation, has been unofficially giving out advice to some of her new mums over the phone.

Could Ruhma end up making things worse for herself?

ALSO, surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) visits a carehome, where she tries to get to the bottom of a long-time feud between two old army colleagues, Jack Harrington (Linal Haft) and Tommy Page (Philip Goldacre).

WHY did the friends fall out after Jack’s wife’s funeral? And WHAT is the dark secret they have kept for so long?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One