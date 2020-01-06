Doctors spoilers: Jimmi Clay is a broken man in prison…

As Doctors returns after a Christmas break, Al Haskey visits his friend Jimmi Clay behind bars. But Jimmi's prison ordeal is starting to take its toll...

It’s back to Letherbridge where it’s been a miserable time for Dr Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) who has spent Christmas behind bars on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The medic was astounded when police found a stash of cocaine hidden in the boot of his car before Christmas. Unable to prove his innocence, things are not looking good for Jimmi.

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane), Jimmi’s friend and business partner at The Icon, visits him in prison to try and boost his spirits by telling him how his friends and co-workers are trying to find a way to clear his name.

But it’s the clear the ordeal is starting to take its toll and Jimmi Clay is a broken man…

Meanwhile, Jimmi’s arrest has caused a backlog of patients at The Mill. While Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) debates whether a replacement GP should be hired, nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) decids to step in and help.

As a newly qualified nurse prescriber, Ayesha decides she can assist by writing prescriptions for patients. But how will bossy Zara react when she finds out what Ayesha is up to?

Elsewhere, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) finds herself having to play peacekeeper between new mum Tanya Davies (Lydia Fraser) and two very competitive grandmothers, Jeevna Kaur (Mouna Albakry) and Gracie Davies (Lorna Sutara Gayle).

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One