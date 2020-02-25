Doctors spoilers: Jimmi Clay clashes with Daniel Granger

Jimmi thinks he'll soon be out of prison after an unexpected twist in his case on Doctors. But is fellow medic Daniel about to burst his bubble?

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) is confident he'll soon be getting out of prison on Doctors.

In today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Jimmi tells prison medic Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) how the original eyewitness in his case has been discredited.

Jimmi reckons there’s a good chance the trial will collapse and he’ll soon be out of prison.

However, Daniel is worried that Jimmi is getting ahead of himself. There’s still a long way to go before he can be released.

But how will Jimmi react when Daniel tries to give him a reality check?

Meanwhile, Jimmi’s former prison cellmate Leon Sharma (Jonas Khan) is back on the wing.

What’s going on? Didn’t Leon get released from prison a few weeks back?

On the outside world, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is wondering where her relationship with Jasmine Dajani (Lara Sawalha) stands after her behaviour at the lock-in last week.

However, Emma is in for surprise when policewoman Lara arrives at the surgery with a big bunch of flowers.

Does this mean the romance is back ON, despite Emma’s fears about the menopause?

Meanwhile, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) and receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) get involved when a delivery driver, Barbara Wilton (Rosie Ede) collapses from sharp knee pain while delivering to the Campus Surgery.

Sid advises Barbara to rest and stay off her feet while he carries out further tests.



But later that day, Sid is suprised to see Barbara has ignored his advice and is carrying on with her deliveries.

Will she regret not taking Sid’s advice?

