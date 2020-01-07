Doctors spoilers: WATCH OUT Jimmi Clay!… he clashes with a nasty inmate

Uh-oh, it's not looking good for Jimmi Clay on Doctors when the medic has a run-in with a nasty prison inmate, Siggy Brewer...

Dr Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) doesn’t seem to be making too many friends behind bars on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jimmi’s new cellmate Leon Bhatti (Jonas Khan) can’t help but tease the medic about his fall from grace and the possibility he will be “struck off”, after the police discovered a stash of cocaine hidden in the boot of his car before Christmas.

However, Leon and other inmates start to change their tune towards Jimmi when his medical expertise comes in handy diagnosing some problems.

Unfortunately, Jimmi’s new found popularity comes to the attention of angry inmate Siggy Brewer (Andrew Turner), who is most definitely NOT a fan…

Are things about to take a nasty turn for Jimmi in prison?

Back at The Mill, nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) is still fuming over the way Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is treating her, after Ayesha stepped in to try and help by writing prescriptions for patients.

Since Ayesha only just recently qualified as a nurse prescriber, Zara is monitoring her every move!

Meanwhile, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) has an idea for a social media campaign that could help get justice for Jimmi, as well as making a list of anyone who might have a grudge against the GP and framed him for drugs possession.

Will “Free The Letherbridge One!” go viral?

ALSO, surgery business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), who has his own past connection with Jimmi, is doing some detective work of his own.

But is Bear trying to help or hinder Jimmi’s case?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One