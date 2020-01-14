Doctors spoilers: Is Jimmi Clay’s dad Alun out to get him?

Jimmi is convinced his estranged dad Alun is behind his current stay in prison on Doctors. But policeman Rob has his doubts...

Jimmi has been in prison since Christmas, after police unexpectedly found a stash of cocaine in the boot of his car. But WHO put it there and WHY?

Given their toxic relationship and the fact Alun physically attacked Jimmi in the past, the medic is certain his dad is to blame.

However, as policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) digs deeper, he’s not so sure Alun is the guilty culprit, meaning Jimmi is going to remain behind bars for the moment…

Meanwhile, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) are off to their first British Sign Language.

However, it’s not long before Zara’s competitive and ambitious side surfaces and she wants to fast track to the Advanced Class!

Elsewhere, back at the Campus Surgery, business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) both have a run-in with Gwen Hubbard (Victoria Willing), who launches a disruptive protest outside the surgery about patient waiting times!

Can Bear get to the bottom of what is really troubling this impatient patient?

