Doctors spoilers: Jimmi Clay goes to EXTREME measures…

Jimmi is driven to a shocking new low on Doctors when life behind bars in prison takes an increasingly dark and violent turn...

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) thought he’d be getting out of prison once his hated dad Alun was exposed for framing him for drugs possession on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, a visit from Alun in yesterday’s episode of the BBC daytime drama took an unexpected turn.

Policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) has now confirmed Alun’s alibi checks out and there’s no way he could have framed Jimmi and got him sent to prison. With a sinking heart, Jimmi realises he’s going to be spending a LOT more time behind bars…

A new prison inmate, Ash Moorhouse (Ivan Oyik) turns to Jimmi for help when he finds out he is a doctor.

But things are about to take a terrible turn for both Jimmi and Ash when there’s another beating. Is nasty guard Vincent Manning (Laurence Saunders) behind the attack?

Meanwhile, in the outside world, nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) is afraid Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is getting a bit carried away with her feelings for Rabbi David Klarfeld (Simon Schatzberger).

And it seems Ayesha is right to worry, when Rabbi David turns up at The Mill and has some BAD news for Valerie. Is the surgery receptionist about to have her heartbroken?

Meanwhile, a mystery woman, Elizabeth Pitfield (Amanda Boxer) has the surgery staff puzzled. She can’t remember her name or why she left the house.

Dr Emma Reid (Dido Miles) suspects the woman might have dementia.

But will an unstamped letter, found on the floor close to where Elizabeth was found wandering the streets by Rabbi David provide some answers?

