Doctors spoilers: Jimmi Clay helps a family deal with a cancer diagnosis

In this standalone episode of Doctors, Jimmi Clay helps a family deal with the physical and emotional fallout from cancer...

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) takes centre stage in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In a standalone story, which unfolds over a decade, Jimmi helps a family struggling with the physical and emotional effects of cancer.

The episode begins in the present day, with Evie Bailey (Sarah Thom) in hospital.

Evie was diagnosed with bowel cancer ten years earlier.

Evie’s daughter Sally (Bebe Sanders) rushes to the hospital, afraid her mum is about to die.

But it’s another false alarm since Evie is sitting up in bed and seems OK for the moment.

Sally is furious with her brother Oliver (Michael Jinks) for sounding the alarm.

Sally shares her frustrations with Jimmi over having to mentally prepare herself to say goodbye to her mum over and over again.

As the episode flashes back in time, Jimmi meets Evie for the first time.

She seeks his advice on how to tell her then teenage children, Sally and Oliver that she is dying.

There is so much that Evie wants to do before she dies.

But as time goes by, Evie’s cancer starts to have a terrible effect on her family.

Sally decides to pack her bags and leave the country.

While Oliver gets arrested!

In the present day, can the troubled family put all their differences aside before time runs out for Evie?

