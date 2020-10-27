Doctors spoilers: Can Jimmi Clay forgive Deborah Kovak?

Things are a bit awkward when Jimmi and midwife Deborah are thrown into a medical emergency together on Doctors. Can they put their differences aside?

Dr Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) was not impressed when new midwife, Deborah Kovak (Jamie-Rose Monk) made some judgemental comments about him spending time in prison when she first arrived at the surgery earlier this year on Doctors (Mon-Thurs, 1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Since then, the two haven’t had a lot to do with each other and Deborah fears she has blown her chances of making any friends at the surgery.

However, in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Jimmi and Deborah have no choice but to work together when a patient, Ewan Bradshaw’s (Keaton Lansley) pregnant partner, Sinead O’Doherty (Niamh Finlay) suddenly goes into labour at the surgery…

Could the unexpected emergency help Jimmi and Deborah put their differences aside?

Meanwhile, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has her hands full with all kinds of drama when she treats a theatre student, Laura Wasco (Alice Welby), who is complaining of having heart palpitations.

Laura takes an unexpected interest in Zara and decides to study her as part of her acting craft!

WHAT will Zara do when her dedicated understudy starts following her leading lady everywhere in Letherbridge and mimicking her every move!

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One