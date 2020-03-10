Doctors spoilers: Jimmi Clay discovers WHO framed him!

WHO framed Jimmi Clay? Doctors viewers have been waiting a long time to find out. But ALL will be revealed in today's episode!

It feels like it was ages ago that Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) found himself under arrest and sent to prison on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The police found drugs hidden in the boot of GP Jimmi’s car. He still swears his innocence.

Jimmi’s friends and co-workers are certain someone framed him for the crime. But WHO?

The plot thickens in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama when prison medic Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) discovers a curious connection between the suicide of prison inmate George (Lewis Mackinnon) and the day Jimmi was mugged outside The Icon last November…

Could it be that SOMEONE is out to punish Jimmi for George’s death?

As Daniel starts to investigate, he is startled to discover the identity of George’s dad. Could this be the culprit who put Jimmi in prison?

Meanwhile, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) continues his own investigation to try and clear Jimmi’s name.

Al is still on the trail of dodgy nightclub owner, Harvey Marshall (Louis Dempsey), convinced Harvey is somehow involved in what happened to Jimmi.

However, when Al sneaks out of work to pursue another lead, he is unaware that surgery business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has become suspicious and is following Al.

Will Bear accidentally ruin Al’s chance to spy on Harvey?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One