Doctors spoilers: Will Jimmi Clay leave Letherbridge?

As Jimmi struggles to adapt to life after prison on Doctors, the medic reaches a BIG decision about his future in Letherbridge...

For months, Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) could only dream about the day he would be released from prison and become a free man again on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, despite having all charges against him dropped, Jimmi is struggling to adapt to life back in Letherbridge.

When friend Julia Parsons (played by Diane Keen) finds Jimmi obsessively cleaning, she begins to worry.

A visit to The Icon for lunch sets Jimmi off again, as he becomes jumpy and nervous around the noise and the people.

With Jimmi clearly still haunted by his prison ordeal, Julia wonders if a change of scene might be good for him.

What will Jimmi decide to do when Julia invites him to come and stay with her in France?

Will Jimmi consider leaving his troubles and Letherbridge behind for good?

Meanwhile, surgery receptionists Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) are in a panic when they realise they’ve forgotten to prepare financial figures for an important meeting between business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and partners Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).

Can the ladies fix the problem before they get found out?

Elsewhere, Emma Reid’s (Dido Miles) romance with Jasmine Dajani (Lara Sawalha) continues to go from strength-to-strength.

But is Emma ready for the next step, to meet Jasmin’s parents?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One