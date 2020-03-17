Doctors spoilers: Jimmi Clay on trial… guilty or not guilty?

It's the moment of truth as Jimmi FINALLY finds himself in court over alleged drugs possession on Doctors. Will he be able to clear his name?

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) FINALLY gets his day in court in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

If the judge clears Jimmi of any wrong-doing, the troubled medic will finally be a free man again.

After everything that has happened, the signs are looking good. But will there be any last-minute surprises in court?

Meanwhile, Jimmi’s friends and work colleagues at The Mill are busy preparing the surgery for a special event tomorrow.

But surgery receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is annoyed that the preparations mean everyone is too busy to attend Jimmi’s court hearing.

WHO will be there to support Jimmi on this eventful day?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is out and about and minding her own business, when she gets drawn into a shoplifting incident at a local shop.

Snooty shop manager Isa Auld (Kika Mirylees) accuses pregnant Britney Cartmaan (Bonnie Badoo) of stealing an expensive scarf, assuming Britney can’t possibly afford to shop there.

But there’s more drama when another pregnant shopper, Fran Claverley (Rebecca Gethings) has a funny turn and appears to be going into labour!

It’s a good job midwife Ruhma is on hand to help.

But why is Fran so reluctant for Ruhma to examine her?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One