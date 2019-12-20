Doctors spoilers: Will Jimmi Clay spend Christmas in prison?

As Jimmi Clay's friends fight to clear his name on Doctors, it still looks like the accused medic could be spending this Christmas locked-up...

Everyone at The Mill is still struggling to get their heads around Jimmi Clay’s (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) arrest for possession of cocaine on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In this final episode of the BBC daytime drama before a two week Christmas break (the series returns Monday 6th January at 1:45pm on BBC One), policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is on the case, trying to find out how Jimmi has ended up in this mess and what can be done to clear his name.

Rob is on to a lead involving Trev Evans (Joel Morris), the criminal who previously threatened Jimmi. Could Trev be the one behind Jimmi’s downfall, after the medic previously played a part in putting the criminal behind bars?

Meanwhile, after breaching the conditions of his bail, in an attempt to trackdown an eyewitness who could prove his innocence, Jimmi is back in police custody. And now it looks like he could be spending Christmas behind bars unless there’s an unexpected last-minute twist in the case.

As Jimmi prepares to attend a hearing in Crown court, will he heed the advice of his solicitor and keep his cool? Or will the frustrated medic end up making things worse for himself?

Back at the surgery, following receptionist Valerie Pitman’s (Sarah Moyle) own suspicions, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) tries to find out why business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) doesn’t seem that bothered about Jimmi’s arrest.

Things take a surprise turn when Daniel discovers Bear and Jimmi already knew each other BEFORE they began working together at The Mill.

But what’s the connection?

Doctors returns on Monday 6th January at 1:45pm on BBC One