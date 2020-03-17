Doctors spoilers: WHY is Jimmi Clay back in prison again?

For a moment there, it looked like Jimmi's prison ordeal was over on Doctors. But now the troubled medic is back behind bars... for his own protection!

After everything that has happened over the past few months, Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) can’t believe he is back behind bars on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But this time it is for how own protection, following the SHOCK attack at the hospital when SOMEONE tried to murder Jimmi by deadly injection!

Still suffering with a lot of pain from his previous shoulder injury, after prison inmate Leon Sharma (Jonas Khan) stabbed him, Jimmi pleads for help from prison guard Vincent Manning (Laurence Saunders) to help him get his hands on some painkillers.

Will Vincent, who has previously been a menace, agree to help troubled Jimmi?

Meanwhile, after all the dramatic goings-on, DS Chloe Margrave (Tanya-Loretta Dee) and DI Craig Farrier (Robert Harrison) try to build a case against Jimmi’s hospital attacker.

The police detectives have the CCTV footage of the crime. But will it be enough to convince the attacker to spill the beans and reveal the truth?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, surgery receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) meets Monica Levenson (Judy Flynn), who suffers from arthritis.

Despite her own struggles, Monica has her hands full looking after her boyfriend Archie Matthews (Shaun Prendergast, who might seem familiar from roles on EastEnders, Emmerdale and Waterloo Road), who has MS.

However, when Karen visits them both, she is annoyed by the way Archie treats Monica as his personal home-help, especially when it comes to financial handouts.

But when Karen tracks down a mystery woman called Jo Phelps (Candida Gubbins), she turns out to be Archie’s ex-girlfriend who knows a whole lot about his shady secrets!

What will she reveal to Karen?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One