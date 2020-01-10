Doctors spoilers: Jimmi Clay caught in PRISON RIOT!

Lockdown! Could Jimmi Clay be getting closer to breaking point on Doctors when the medic is caught-up in a scary prison riot?

Having already been threatened by nasty thug Siggy Brewer, things go from bad to worse for Dr Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) when the medic finds himself in the middle of a prison riot on Doctors! (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

While a “Free Doctor Clay” website is now up and running, Jimmi’s name is yet to be cleared after police discovered a stash of cocaine hidden in the boot of his car before Christmas.

The prison goes into lockdown after a riot starts, and it’s all beginning to prove too much for Jimmi.

He remains in a state of panic in his prison cell and it looks like it’s up to his cellmate Leon Bhatti (Jonas Khan) to talk him down. Leon reveals his last cellmate killed himself and he doesn’t want history to repeat itself…

Meanwhile, the police are still investigating the connection between Jimmi and a disgruntled patient Carl Fincham, who threatened the GP last year.

Will Jimmi’s name soon be cleared of all wrong-doing?

ALSO, watch out for an appearance from ex-Doctor Who and Emmerdale star Frazer Hines in today’s episode of Doctors.

He guest stars as peculiar patient Sonny Troughton who asks Dr Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) to help bring his broken laptop back to life!

While Al tries to make it clear he is only trained to help humans, Sonny shows Al the “Free Doctor Clay” website he has set-up and argues that Al’s assistance could really help Jimmi’s case!

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One