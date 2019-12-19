Doctors spoilers: LOCKED-UP! Jimmi Clay sent to prison…

It's not looking good for Jimmi Clay on Doctors. With the evidence stacked against him, the medic finds himself behind bars...

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) has been unable to explain how a stash of cocaine found its way into the boot of his car on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings). So now the medic is being held in police custody!

Detemined to prove his innocence, and confident the police will soon realise this is all a terrible mistake, at first Jimmi waves his right to a solicitor.

But as DI Craig Farrier (Robert Harrison) and DS Chloe Margrave (Tanya-Loretta Dee) from the Major Crime Squad up the pressure, Jimmi soon realises the situation is more serious than he realised…

Meanwhile, the staff at The Mill are all reeling from the news of Jimmi’s SHOCK arrest. Well, everyone apart from business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), who doesn’t seem that bothered at all.

It’s no secret that Bear and Jimmi haven’t exactly hit it off since Bear began working at the surgery recently.

But surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) starts to wonder if there’s more to Bear’s dislike of Jimmi than meets the eye. Could she be right? What is Bear hiding?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One