Doctors spoilers: Jimmi Clay returns to work at The Mill

Jimmi gets a hero's welcome on his first day back at work on Doctors. But will a number of troublesome patients test his patience?

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) FINALLY returns to work for the first time since being released from prison on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But he is immediately thrown in at the deep end, dealing with a number of patients who put his strength, resolve and medical skills to the test…

First up is snobby Felicity Hodge (Amanda Reed) who is annoyed about being kept waiting for her appointment.

Felicity doesn’t win any favours with Jimmi when she comments on how criminals have an easy life in prison!

Meanwhile, there’s chaos at the Mill when the fire alarm goes off.

Jimmi discovers another patient, Aaron Rafferty (Josh Finan) is responsible for setting off the alarm after smoking in the toilets.

But when Jimmi goes to investigate, things take a dramatic turn when Aaron blocks the door to stop Jimmi leaving. He is terrified Jimmi will call the police.

Aaron is due in court tomorrow and is scared of going to prison.

Can Jimmi control his own rising panic attack to convince Aaron that he can help him?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Shak Hanif (Sunjay Midda) continues to worry for his mum, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel), who has been suspended from her job as midwife after what happened between her, Doug Machin and his fiancee, Carrie Wade.

Worried that Ruhma is spending too much time moping about at home, Shak has a plan to get his mum out and about.

But will his plan work?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One