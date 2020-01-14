Doctors spoilers: Jimmi Clay gets a SCARY new prison cellmate…

Things are going from bad to worse for Jimmi on Doctors when he comes face-to-face with his menacing new prison cellmate, Bowser...

Life has taken a dangerous turn for Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) since the GP was sent to prison on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jimmi has been caught up in a prison riot, suspected a prison guard of beating-up inmates. And in today’s episode of the daytime drama, he finds himself with a menacing new cellmate known only as Bowser (Nicholas Aaron).

Meanwhile, things are falling apart for Jimmi on the outside too. His friend and business partner Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) realises running The Icon just hasn’t worked out as they had planned – especially with one of them in prison!

So Al visits Jimmi behind bars to break some bad news. He has reached a SHOCK decision…

Elsewhere, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) decide to sign-up for a British sign language course together, after Ruhma helped deaf mum Janet Clifford give birth last week.

But as the ladies research suitable courses, Ruhma reveals some devastating news about her own hearing…

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) starts to notice when his colleague, PC Hailey Woodruff ( Suzanne Ahmet) becomes overly interested in a case of local burglaries.

Hailey keeps questioning young mum Paige Gibson (Anastasia Martin) about the crimes, leading to Paige accusing Hailey of harassment!

Can Rob and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) find out why Hailey is so determined to crack this particular case?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One