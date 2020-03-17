Doctors spoilers: Will Jimmi Clay survive after SHOCK ATTACK?

Jimmi's life hangs in the balance on Doctors after being stabbed by prison inmate Leon. Rushed into hospital, will the GP survive the unexpected attack?

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) has been rushed to hospital after being unexpectedly stabbed by fellow prison inmate Leon Sharma (Jonas Khan) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Jimmi is interviewed by DS Chloe Margrave (Tanya-Loretta Dee), he is genuinely baffled as to the reason why Leon stabbed him. The two of them had become friends.

But later, Leon admits to the police detective that he was blackmailed into attacking Jimmi! But by WHO?

Meanwhile, everyone at The Mill is reeling from the latest turn of events and worried that Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) could be targetted next.

However, it seems SOMEONE is furious that Jimmi survived the attack behind bars… and sets out to finish the job themselves!

Will Jimmi survive another shock attack, this time at the hospital?

Elsewhere, back at the surgery Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) finds herself having to treat Dino D’Angelis (Ashley Kumar), who is in alliance with racist and far-right speaker, Rick Archer (Harvey Cole), who is causing a commotion at the university with his “free speech”.

However, there’s a twist in the tale when Naveena Thakur (Annice Boparai) spies Dino at the university demonstration and exposes a startling secret about his true identity!

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One