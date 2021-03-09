Doctors spoilers: Jimmi Clay makes a SHOCK discovery!

When Jimmi Clay treats stressed-out Matthew, the pro-vice chancellor, he discovers some disturbing news about the university on Doctors...

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) uncovers a SHOCK secret on today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Matthew Portman (Jason Thorpe), the Pro-Vice Chancellor, unexpectedly makes an appointment to see Jimmi for a counselling session.

Matthew is stressed out by the ongoing hunger strike at the university.

During their session, Jimmi is alarmed to discover that Matthew is being bribed by Secuso, to see through the profitable deal!

Matthew knows what he is doing is wrong.

But he is under pressure to put the financial deal with Secuso, ahead of the welfare of his students.

Jimmi now faces a dilemma.

He has imformation which could help put a stop to the hunger strike.

But is the medic prepared to break doctor-patient confidentiality in order to reveal the truth?

Meanwhile, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is unaware of Matthew’s SHOCK secret.

After several failed attempts to put a stop to the strike, Daniel approaches student, Maisie Wilson (Silvia Presente) again.

Daniel warns Maisie that her body is in danger of shutting down unless she stops her protest against Secuso.

Maisie has already seen her friend, Anita Chandola (Hannah Khalique-Brown) almost die because of the hunger strike.

Will Maisie finally realise things have gone too far?

Elsewhere, Luca Mcintyre (Ross Mclaren) tries to help two sisters who are at odds over how to best care for their dad, who has dementia.

Luca is alarmed when Evie Steele (Sophie Ford) reveals her dad, Graham (Jonty Stephens) is becoming increasingly aggressive.

She has bruises on her arms to prove it.

Evie’s older sister, Chloe Shapley (April Pearson) thinks their dad belongs in a carehome.

But Evie, who has has put her life on hold to be his primary carer, disagrees.

Can Luca help the sisters reach a compromise over the best way to look after their dad?

