Doctors spoilers: Joe Carmichael Granger has a fear of clowns!

Can Adam Regan help when Zara Carmichael's young son Joe reveals a fear of clowns on Doctors and locks himself in a school cupboard!

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is pleased her young son Joe (Oliver Falconer) gets on well with her new man, Adam Regan (Edward MacLiam) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In today’s episode of the daytime drama, surgeon Adam visits Joe’s school to give a medical talk about the workings of facial muscles.

However, things take a terrible turn when Barney Adams (aka Curly The Clown) (played by Mark Fleischmann) stands up to give a performance and Joe is frozen with fear!

Joe is convinced Curly The Clown wants to kill him and the schoolboy bolts from the room and locks himself in a cloakroom cupboard and refuses to come out!

Can Adam help Joe through this traumatic event?

Meanwhile, with Christmas approaching, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and business partner Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) are planning some festive marketing to draw punters to The Icon this festive season.

However, their colleague Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is not impressed with their efforts to market their Clash Of The Icons idea. So he teams-up with the surgery’s new Business Manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) to show the boys how it’s really done!

But WHO is the special guest that Sid manages to convince to attend the launch?

Back at the surgery, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) tries to help when a stressed-out dad, Sebastian Garcia (John Moraitis) reveals how he stuggling to look after his young granddaughter while his daughter Ruth Williams (Lizzie Aarayn-Stanton) is at work.

Things come to a head when Sebastian visits Ruth at work and drops a SHOCK ultimatum on her…

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One