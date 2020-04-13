Doctors spoilers: Has Joe Granger Carmichael got an imaginary friend?

Daniel and Zara wonder what's going on when their young son Joe suddenly starts talking about a new best friend Ozzy on Doctors...

Remember when Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) thought their young son, Joe (Oliver Falconer) had been talking to somebody sinister online on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)?

Luckily, it turned out it was just their work colleague Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) trying to prove a point about the dangers of the internet.

However, in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Zara becomes concerned when she finds Joe giggling in the kitchen by himself. He tells her his best friend Ozzy made him laugh.

But WHO is Ozzy?

Neither Zara or her partner Daniel have heard of Ozzy before.

Daniel thinks Joe may have made Ozzy up, and reveals to Zara how he had an imaginary friend when he was younger.

But although Zara laughs at Daniel’s funny tale, she continues to feel uneasy as Joe carries on laughing along with Ozzy at home…

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, surgery business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) asks Emma Reid (Dido Miles) to take part in a student radio show discussing LGBT+ issues.

However, still shaken by the homophobic attack that she and ex-girlfriend Jasmine Dajani experienced, Emma refuses.

But will someone from the surgery unexpectedly change her mind about sharing her experience on-air?

Meanwhile, nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) tries to help when a break-in at a local flat leads to the surprise discovery that the burglar, Alex Dowling (Richard Lumsden) has an unexpected connection to one of the residents.

But WHAT?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One