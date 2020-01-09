Doctors spoilers: What has happened to Joe Granger Carmichael?

What's with the eye-patch? Things don't quite go as planned when Joe Granger Carmichael has an eye infection and mum Zara can't get a GP appointment!

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is even more impatient than usual in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings) when she can’t get a GP appointment to have her young son Joe (Oliver Falconer) seen.

When Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) collects their son Joe from school, it turns out he has an eye infection.

However, strict rules prevent Daniel or Zara prescribing treatment for a family member. But when Zara tries to make an appointment with their family GP to have Joe seen, nothing is available.

Luckily, business manager Bear Sylvester (Dee Lee) may be able to help…

Meanwhile, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is still in prison until he can prove he’s not responsible for the stash of cocaine the police found in the boot of his car before Christmas.

Surgery receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) remembers an angry patient called Carl Fincham, who threatened Jimmi last year.

Karen shares her suspicions with policeman hubby Rob (Chris Walker). Should they add this Carl Fincham fella to the list of potential suspects with a grudge against Jimmi?

Meanwhile, receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) has got a spring in her step and shares some BIG news with Sid Vere (Ashley Rice).

She is going to do a DNA test and investigate her heritage. Valerie is convinced she might be related to Russian royalty! Could this mean her days of answering the phones at The Mill are numbered?

ALSO, nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) goes back to her old school to administer some injections.

But she soon discovers something odd is going on when she notices tension betweeen head teacher Anne Doldridge (Victoria Carling) and school nurse Lorna Dempsey (Jade Ogugua).

Why is Lorna having dizzy spells and distracted by mystery messages on her phone?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One