Doctors spoilers: WHO is Joe Granger Carmichael’s online “friend”?

Just when Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) have got over the drama of the police raiding their son Joe’s (Oliver Falconer) birthday party on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings), there’s another SHOCK in store…

It seems a mystery person known as “Pixie” has been messaging Joe online and encouraging the schoolboy to share personal information and pictures.

But as policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) prepares to make an arrest, after seizing a computer and laptop, Daniel and Zara are left reeling when they discover the identity of Joe’s online friend.

But WHO is it?

Elsewhere, it’s Valentine’s Day.

Unfortunately, the potential romance between nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) and business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has yet to get up and running.

Ayesha remains unimpressed by the way Bear left her to pay the bill on their first official “date” as he was so busy taking phonecalls.

Bear does his best to make things up to Ayesha with a Valentine’s Day gift. But will he get the romantic reaction he is hoping for?

Meanwhile, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) hears from a former flame, Lena Baker (Josephine Butler).

At first it seems like Lena wants to meet-up for old time’s sake. However, when Lena mentions her girlfriend Jess, it quickly becomes a case of three’s a crowd. Poor Emma!

Elsewhere, surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) tries to help a patient, Gemma Phillips (Georgina Wilmer) track down her mystery virtual lover, an online chess player known only as Sunnyboy.

But will Valerie’s detective skills lead to romance… or heartbreak on Valentine’s Day?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One