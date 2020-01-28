Doctors spoilers: WHO is Joe Granger Carmichael’s SECRET online pal?

Stranger danger! As Daniel and Zara make plans for their son Joe's birthday on Doctors they are unaware he is chatting to someone online...

Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) finally gets to spend some quality time with his son, Joe (Oliver Falconer) on today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Joe’s birthday coming-up, he tells Daniel how he wants a foam blaster party and the pair spend a happy time together making pancakes.

However, little does Daniel know, but later that night while Joe is playing games on his tablet, the schoolboy starts chatting online with a mystery person called “Pixie”.

WHO is Joe’s secret new online friend?

Meanwhile, at the surgery Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is still teasing Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) about his blood phobia – which appears to be cured for now.

However, Al soon changes his tune when Bear gets him tickets to a local beer festival.

The pair start discussing the cost and inconvenience of patients cancelling their appointments with little or no notice.

But tech savvy Al has an idea of how they can tackle the issue – by designing an app that can predict when patients are going to cancel! Is Al onto something?

Elsewhere, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) meets a stressed-out mum, Rosa Russo (Lyndsay Watterson), who is struggling on the anniversary of losing one of her legs in a road accident.

Struggling to make ends meet, Rosa is now putting the health of both herself and her daughter, Gracie (Francesca Barrett) at risk.

But little does Rosa know, but Gracie is having problems of her own and hiding a BIG secret from her mum…

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One