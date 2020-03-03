Doctors spoilers: Joe Pasquale guest stars in a DOUBLE role!

Bear tries to find out what's going on when his cousin Sean's girlfriend Lizzie becomes convinced comedian Joe Pasquale is stalking her on Doctors!

Funnyman Joe Pasquale guest stars in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings) and finds himself accused of stalking!

The trouble begins when Bear Sylvester’s (played by Dex Lee) cousin Sean Mapletree (Jordan Duvigneau) tells Bear he is worried because his girlfriend, Lizzie Milton (Adele James) has started seeing Joe Pasquale everywhere and thinks the comedian is following her!

Things get even stranger when Lizzie mistakes Dr Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) for Mr Pasquale.

What’s going on?

Meanwhile, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) are working together to investigate potential new evidence that could help clear Jimmi Clay’s (Adrian Lewis Morgan) name and get him released from prison.

Al and Rob are determined to talk to the mysterious SJ (Lydia Hourihan), a former employee at The Icon Bar, who may know something about Jimmi being framed for drugs possession.

Al and Rob stakeout SJ’s bedsit, hoping to question her. But will they find her?

Elsewhere, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and her estranged hubby Daniel still haven’t told anyone they are officially back together.

However, it looks like the secret’s about to be exposed when the couple’s young son, Joe (Oliver Falconer) finds the pair in bed together!

Will Zara and Daniel manage to talk their way out of trouble?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One