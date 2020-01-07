Doctors spoilers: Karen Hollins clashes with Bear Sylvester!

Things get a bit tense between surgery receptionist Karen and business manager Bear during a late-night surgery on Doctors!

Karen Hollins (played by Jan Pearson), Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) take centre stage in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings), when they work together during a late-night shift at the surgery.

Teenager Minnah Ghazali (Nyla Levy) comes looking for help and reveals she’s terrified of her strict-religious family finding out she is pregnant, since she is under-age and got pregnant after her first time having sex.

But it all kicks-off when Minnah’s brother Akmal (Qasim Mahmood) tracks her down at the surgery. However, when Akmal voices his disapproval of his sister’s behaviour, it turns out he is hiding a BIG secret of his own…

Meanwhile, watch out for ex-Hollyoaks star James Bradshaw (he played DS Geoff Thorpe who was murdered by his killer nephew, Ryan Knight) guest starring as Clive Keep, a fortysomething virgin.

Will Clive and Minnah, who both have regrets about their lives, leave the surgery in a happier state than when they first arrived?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One