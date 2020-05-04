Doctors spoilers: Karen Hollins wants to buy some cannabis!

Karen is determined to do what ever it takes to help new foster child Jayden with his epilepsy on Doctors... even if it means breaking the law!

Karen Hollins (played by Jan Pearson) is about to risk getting in BIG trouble with her policeman husband, Rob (Chris Walker) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rob has banned the couple’s new foster child, Jayden Hunt (Ciaran Stow) from smoking joints at the Hollins house, even though the teenager claims the cannabis helps his epilepsy.

After Jay’s latest seizure, Karen is determined to help the lad by secretly buying him some cannabis!

But where can surgery receptionist Karen get some? Being married to a policeman means she doesn’t hang out with many drug dealers!

Maybe someone at the surgery can secretly point Karen in the right direction. But WHO?

Meanwhile, it’s the morning after the night before for nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins).

After a few too many birthday cocktails, Ayesha is thrown when she wakes-up in unfamiliar surroundings and then discovers the front door is locked…

Ayesha begins to panic. Until she sees work colleague, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan). She’s safe!

But what exactly happened the night before at Ayesha’s birthday celebrations at The Icon? And how did she end up at Jimmi’s place?

Elsewhere, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) continues to struggle to cope with her suspension from work.

Desperate for a purpose, Ruhma has been giving some of her mums-to-be some unofficial advice over the phone, despite opposition from her son, Shak Hanif (Sunjay Midda) who is worried Ruhma could further jeopardise her career.

But little do Ruhma or Shak know, but pregnant Tanya Rees (Leila Mimmack) is desperately in need of Ruhma’s help.

She is living in fear of her violent husband, Mark (Kiefer Moriarty).

Will Tanya be able to sound the alarm, before abusive Mark puts both her and their unborn baby in danger?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One