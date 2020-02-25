Doctors spoilers: Can Karen Hollins save foster daughter Abz Baker?

Karen is desperate to discover the truth from foster child Abz on Doctors. But she fears the worst when she finds Abz standing alone on a railway bridge...

Everyone is still reeling from the way the rape case involving teenager Abz Baker (played by Amy Bowden) has fallen apart on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, even though Abz went on record to admit she made-up the claim, foster mum Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) remains convinced there’s more to the story than meets the eye.

Desperate to find out the truth from Abz, worried Karen calls the teenager. She is alarmed when she tracks Abz down and finds her standing alone, close to the edge of a railway bridge…

Abz is broken and tells Karen she really was raped during a night out.

Karen believes her. But can she convince Abz to come home with her?

Meanwhile, there’s still the matter of patient Erin Wyn-Davies (Awen Jones), who was just at the surgery for treatment with similar injuries to those of Abz.

Can Erin be persuaded to come forward and give a statement, even after everything that happened with Abz in public?

Elsewhere, student Lex Whitmore (Eleanor House) goes over to her boyfriend Jaime ‘Mal’ Malinson’s (Joe Ashman) house and secretly uses the opportunity to search his bedroom!

Could it be that Lex is not as convinced about Mal’s innocence in connection with Abz’s case as she first made out?

